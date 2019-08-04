|
|
Sheldon Budde
Melrose - Sheldon L. Budde, age 80 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, August 8 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose following the Mass.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church in Meire Grove.
Sheldon Lawrence Budde was born November 23, 1938 in Freeport, Minnesota to Lawrence and Helen (Rose) Budde. After high school, he served in the US Navy for four years. Sheldon married Joan Lizotte on October 20, 1962 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. He worked at Gebeke Transport and Loxtercamp Transport, both of Melrose. Sheldon then owned and operated Budde Decorating in Melrose until retirement.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Melrose Lions, and Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050. Sheldon served on the Melrose Fire Department for 25 years, being Chief and on the State Fire Board during that time. He also served on the City Council and St. Mary's School Board. Sheldon enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Budde of Melrose; children, Paul (Penny) Budde of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Budde of Albuquerque, NM, Jodi Budde of Waverly, Tom (Kathy) Budde of Melrose, and Shelly (Joseph) Herron of Mesa, AZ; four grandchildren, Katie Budde, Brittney Budde, Jeffery Herron, and Nathan Budde; and brother, Mark Budde of London, England.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Carstens; and brothers-in-law, Richard "Dick" Carstens and Ronnie Lieser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Melrose Fire Relief.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 4, 2019