Shelly L. Schwendeman
Little Falls - Shelly L. Schwendeman, 63 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 6th, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with a visitation from 11 AM until 1 PM Saturday. The guidelines for social distancing must be followed. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice, MN.
Machele (Shelly) Louise Hall was born on March 26, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to Phyllis Hall. She attended school in Sauk Rapids, MN. Shelly was united in marriage to Rick Staneart on December 28, 1974. They later divorced in 1990. Shelly was then united in marriage to Steve Schwendeman on September 2, 1992, after she had found what she was looking for. Shelly loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and working in her yard and flower gardens. She looked forward to attending the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair. Shelly was devoted to her family and loved the time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Katie Rosenthal, Kaleb Staneart, Kelsey (Richard) Schneider, Kayla Schwendeman (fiancé: Richard Buehning), and Thomas Schwendeman; grandchildren, Kacie Rosenthal, Nick Henry, Abby Henry, Landon Buehning, Alivia Buehning, and Benjamin Buehning; siblings, Bill (Mary) Gutzkow, Terri (Bob) Veldkamp, and Vicki (Darryl) Rekowski; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Bernice Hall; mother, Phyllis (Hall) Rasmussen; uncle, Jim Hall; brothers, John and Jeffrey; and sisters, Krissy, Manya, Valerie, and Shannon.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN (320)632-5242 www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.