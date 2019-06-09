|
|
Sheryl B. Parker
St. Cloud - Sheryl Bobbette Parker passed away on May 9, 2019, at the age of 69, in St. Cloud, MN. Sheryl was the proud proprietor of Wynshr Farm in South Haven, MN, where she bred and showed Appaloosa horses and raised wolf-Elkhounds, mutts, and various other pets. Sheryl was lovingly dedicated to all her animals, numbering over 50 as the years went by. Sheryl started college at the University of Kentucky, but life and her career in insurance took her on a different route. She kept at it and graduated in computer science from St. Cloud State University at the age of 55. Sheryl was a talented artist and excelled at stained glass art, artistic glass, glass fusing, crochet, and macramé.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, Ernest Eugene Parker, Sr., and Winifred Diana Hoyt Parker, and her brother, Ernest Eugene Parker, Jr. She is survived by siblings Linda Parker Reed, Sandra Parker Sebolt, Robert Parker, Patricia Parker Mearns (Jim Harris), and her sister-in-law Gayle Parker. Sheryl had 15 nieces and nephews (3 deceased) and 32 great-nieces and nephews, all beloved. She will be sorely missed by her wonderful friend Jane Jacobson.
She was incredibly smart, sensitive, kind, and generous, and we love her dearly.
Sheryl donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.
A private family memorial was held.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 9, 2019