Sheryl Bertsch
1955 - 2020
Sheryl Bertsch

Sioux Falls - Sheryl Bertsch, 65, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.

Sheryl Lynn "Sheri" Muir was born February 15,1955 to Lyle and Willa (Bennett) Muir at Windom, MN. She grew up in Windom where she received her education, graduating from Windom High School in 1973. Following high school, she attended Mankato State University from which she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Family Consumer Science. She furthered her education by earning a Master's Degree in Education.

On July 23, 1977, she was united in marriage with Dean Bertsch at Windom, MN. Sheri taught school at the 7th and 8th grade levels at Ellsworth MN. She also taught at Stordon-Jeffers School in Jeffers, MN, St. Cloud Middle School, Sartell, MN and in Becker, MN. Throughout her teaching career, she received several awards for teaching excellence. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 2013 where she was living at the time of her death.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Dean, of Sioux Falls, SD; two sons, Nathan (MaryChar) Bertsch of Linwood, WA and Matthew (Danae) Bertsch of Sioux Falls, SD; 4 grandchildren, Oakley, Briella, Mo and Millie; and two sisters, Kathleen Muir-Moulton of Sioux Falls, SD and Denise (Allen) Kjesbo of Muir-Kjesbo also of Sioux Falls. Sheri was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Friday at The Point is to Serve, 506 N. Kiwanis Avenue. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Central Minnesota Youth for Christ, 203 Cooper Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Point is to Serve
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
