|
|
Sheryl M. "Marstone" Petron
1/31/56-11/7/19
After a long battle with cancer, Sherri passed away Thursday, November 7th. She is survived by her children Kelly Petron of Sartell and Aubri Hill (Craig) of Sartell and grandchildren Mason, Mckenna, Owen and Holden. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters and brother.
Sherri lived her life to the fullest! Working hard and playing just as hard. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, baking, crafting and most importantly making fun memories with everyone she ever met.She was an avid vikings fan that spent many games tailgating and screaming from the stands. Friends and family meant a lot to her, but she cherished her time with her grand kids the most. Making lasting memories on adventures, sleepovers and cheering them on at their school sports and activities was what helped her get through even the hardest times during her long battle. She lived life to the fullest and her family is comforted by the memories and knowing she is at peace and reunited with the love of her life, her husband Mike.
Sherri's wishes were for everyone to celebrate her life instead of mourning an so a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019