Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Shirley A. Ley


1932 - 2019
Shirley A. Ley Obituary
Shirley A. Ley

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2018 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Shirley A. Ley, age 87 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2018 at the St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Jose Chettoor, VC will officiate. Burial will take place at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Shirley was born April 13, 1932 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Peter and Effie (Joslin) Ley. She was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital as a Nurses Aid in the maternity ward for over 40 years retiring in 1998. Shirley lived in St. Cloud all of her life and was a member of St. Augustine's Parish.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Roberta Kosel of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Arthur; and sister, Esther Carrier.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019
