Shirley A. QuinlanSauk Rapids - Shirley Ann Quinlan, age 87, Sauk Rapids, MN, formerly of Vandercook Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully November 18, 2020, with her daughter by her side, in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.Shirley was born in Newberry MI, on July 3, 1933. She was the 10th out of 11 children born to Albert and Florence (Fibernitz) Bouchard of Newberry, Michigan. She married her high school sweetheart Patrick Quinlan in April 1951 and had 4 children. They were married for 50 years until her husband's passing in 2001. Shirley had a love for playing any card game and going on casino trips and she was unbeatable to play against. She retired from Kroger's in Jackson, Michigan in 1990 after 30 years and retired to Torch Lake Michigan area until 2001 when she started a new adventure and moved to Minnesota to be closer to her family until her passing.She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Russ) Merrills of Sauk Rapids, MN, Sue (Don) Cropsey of Jackson, MI and son Pat (Kathy) Quinlan of Parma, MI; 9 grandchildren, Julie, Jennifer, Kerrie, Renee, Kirk, Lori, Neil, Jessica and Jenna; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; brother, Charles Bouchard of Newberry, MI; son-in law, Jon Reynolds of Talkeetna, Alaska; and our special 4-legged fur baby, Boomer, who enjoyed being spoiled by Granny.She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Albert Bouchard; daughter, Kathy Reynolds; great-grandson, Holden, and 9 brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Remains will be taken to Roseland Cemetery in Jackson MI at a later date.Family would like to send heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Ridgeview Assisted Living who made her feel like family since her stroke in 2018 and took wonderful care of her. Thank you to Moments Hospice for your guidance and care during this difficult time.Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1213 4 ½ Ave N Sauk Rapids, MN 56379."I'll see you in the movies!"