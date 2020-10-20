1/2
Shirley Ann Nord
1930 - 2020
Shirley Ann Nord

St. Cloud, formerly of Breckenridge - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Shirley Ann Nord, 90, of St. Cloud and formerly of Breckenridge will be at 12 Noon on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Shirley passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Country Manor Senior Campus in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens along with her grandsons, Reverend Aaron Nord and Reverend Alexander Nord will con-celebrate. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Ann's Parish Cemetery in Brandon.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Shirley was born on January 29, 1930 in Alexandria, Minnesota to John and Gertrude (Starhia) Renkes. She graduated from Brandon High School and the St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge. Shirley married Jerome Nord on September 6, 1952 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Brandon. They lived in the Breckenridge area for many years and Shirley was employed as a Registered Nurse at the St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.

Shirley enjoyed playing cards, swimming, doing crafts, sewing, fishing and many outdoor activities. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her funny, strong and outgoing personality.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Mary) of St. Louis, Missouri, Peter (Beth) of Sartell, Jane (Kevin) Templin of Eden Prairie, Patrick (Kathy) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ann (Mike) Holl of Salt Lake City, Utah; 19 grandchildren, Rev. Aaron, Adam, Abraham, Rev. Alexander, Anthony, Audrey, Brian, Colin, Brandon, Kirby, Logan, Truman, MacKenzie, Tony, Brianna, Xavier, Madeline, Max and Charles; six great grandchildren, Megan, Nate, Isabella, Lucas, Maybelle and Kale; and sister, Bernadine (John) Hagaman of Fifty Lakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Jerome; and sister, Marcine (Cliff) Thomas.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
