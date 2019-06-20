Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
631 South Main
Holdingford, MN 56340
320-746-9994
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
St. Wendel, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
St. Wendel, MN
Shirley E. Skroch


Holdingford - Shirley E. Skroch, 78, of Holdingford, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 21 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Friday at the church. Interment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements are with Miller Carlin Funeral Homes, Holdingford.

Shirley Esther Skroch was born on January 25, 1941 to Conrad and Irene (Betker) Litchy in St. Cloud. Shirley graduated from Holdingford High School. She was united in marriage to Delmer H. Skroch on February 6, 1961 in Duelm, MN. The couple made their home in the St Joseph area where they took over the family dairy farm. In 1997, they moved to their retirement farm near Upsala. Shirley enjoyed making wine and moonshine, baking bread and arguing with Delmer. In retirement Shirley enjoyed crafting and beadwork.

Shirley is survived by her children; Karen (Fritz) Jacobs of Holdingford, Randy (Mary) of Swanville, Jamie (Jenny) of St. Joseph, Julie (Duane) Struzyk of Holdingford; 10 grandchildren and 9 great -grandchildren. Also surviving are two brother and two sisters and four legged companion, Casey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Delmer in 2013, infant daughter Lisa and sister Gloria Rudolph.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 20, 2019
