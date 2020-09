Shirley GraveenHoldingford - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Shirley Mae Graveen will be held at 11AM on Thursday, September 24 at the Church of All Saints - St. Mary's in Holdingford. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00PM on Wednesday, September 23 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of Holdingford, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Shirley passed away on Tuesday, September 8 in St. Cloud.