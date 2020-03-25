|
|
Sidney "Sid" Lyon
Grey Eagle - Sidney A. "Sid" Lyon, age 95 of Grey Eagle, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Military Honors will be by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at a later date and posted on our website when restrictions are lifted.
Sidney Arthur Lyon was born April 20, 1924 in Wahpeton, North Dakota to Arthur and Mildred (Palmerton) Lyon. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was united in marriage to Rita Ostendorf on June 5, 1947 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Sid farmed northwest of Grey Eagle until his retirement in May of 1989, but continued to assist on the farm for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, Grey Eagle American Legion for 59 years, AMPI board for 25 years, Birchdale Township Clerk for over 25 years, and the Todd County Agricultural Board for 27 years. Sid enjoyed carpentry and mechanic work, hunting, and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Arthur (MaryAnn) Lyon of Rice, Grace (Kenneth) Edgar of Sauk Centre, Sidney L. (Jo Ann) Lyon of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Ruth) Lyon of Melrose, Audrey (Don) Olmscheid of Paynesville, Roger Lyon of Villard, Allen (Anna) Lyon of Foley, Dennis (LeaAnn) Lyon of Sauk Centre, Joe (Cathy) Lyon of Holdingford, Mary (Ron) Guetter of Willmar, Judy (Dave) Haus of Sauk Rapids, David (Beth) Lyon of Marshall, Mike (Lori) Lyon of St. Joseph, Lloyd (Joan) Lyon of Rice, Tom (Meredith) Lyon of St. Joseph, and Nancy (Brian) Roske of Grey Eagle; 48 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Betty Holm of Sauk Centre, Joyce Kutzler of Clinton, Robert Ball of Fosston, and Leonard (Lois) Ball of Fosston.
Sid was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Lyon; parents; grandchildren, Mark Lyon, Linda Lyon, Doug Lyon, Grant Lyon, and Brady Lyon; brother, Allen Coats; brothers-in-law, Gordon Holm and Rolland Kutzler; and sisters-in-law, Lois Ball and Helen Coats.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the V.A. Hospice.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020