|
|
Sr. Ione (Jeffrey) Jesh, OSB
St. Joseph, MN - The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict's Monastery, St. Joseph, for Sister Ione (Jeffrey) Jesh, who died at St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Wednesday, February 12, for a Prayer Service at 1 p.m., followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict's Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on February 13.
Ione Jesh was born July 7, 1937, to Othmar and Marcella (Winter) Jesh in Albany, Minn. She was third in her family, having one brother and three sisters. She attended Holy Family Grade School and Albany High School in Albany. She entered Saint Benedict's Monastery on September 12, 1957, was received into the novitiate as Sister Jeffrey on June 17, 1958, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1959, and perpetual monastic profession July 11, 1962. She reverted to her baptismal name in 1968.
Education was a passion for S. Ione. She earned a B.A. degree in elementary education with a minor in philosophy and a B.A. degree in social studies at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn. She served as an educator in various places in Minnesota: in Wadena, Long Prairie, Sauk Rapids, Sauk Centre, and at St. Augustine's, St. Paul's and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. At Cathedral High School, she also served as dean of students. S. Ione served in various capacities at Saint Benedict's Monastery. She was assistant director of physical plant, director of transportation and was a member of the formation community living group, helping to guide women through the first years of monastic life. From 2009 - 2018, she served as manager of Whitby Gift Shop and Gallery. In 2018, she began service as Communications Associate in the Mission Advancement Department, a position she held until the time of her death.
In addition to the members of her Benedictine community, S. Ione is survived by her brother, David, (Long Prairie, Minn.) and sisters, Annette Meyer (Naperville, Ill.) and Diane Schwinghammer (Rochester, Minn.), and by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Louise.
Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020