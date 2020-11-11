Sr. Patrice (Patricia) Reed, OSBSt. Benedict's Monastery, St. Joseph, MN - Sister Patrice (Patricia) Reed died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. A private Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Benedict's Monastery on Friday, November 13, 2020, followed by inurnment of the cremated remains in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home.Patricia was born on October 29, 1932, to Sidney and Cecilia (Nenow) Reed in Mankato, Minn., the oldest of four children. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School and Good Counsel Academy in Mankato and Mankato State College for two years before transferring to the College of Saint Benedict (CSB), St. Joseph, Minn., for her final two years. She entered Saint Benedict's Monastery on September 4, 1954, and was received into the novitiate June 15, 1955, taking the name Patrice. S. Patrice made first monastic profession on July 11, 1956, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1959.S. Patrice received a B.S. degree in home economics with minors in philosophy, education and chemistry from CSB and an M.S. in textiles and clothing with a minor in home economics education from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She also attended St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minn., Texas Technical University, Lubbock, Texas, and was certified to teach the Enneagram.Ministry called S. Patrice to use many talents. She served as an educator at CSB and at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, was coordinator of the practical arts program, and taught home economics to the sisters in the formation program. At Saint Benedict's Monastery, she helped the subprioress, worked in transportation, assisted and later served as motherhouse coordinator and as physical plant coordinator. Following six years as coordinator of Saint Raphael's Convent in St. Cloud, she attended a renewal program in Dover, Mass. On her return to Saint Benedict's Monastery, she undertook training and later worked at CSB in computer systems for the college food service and as secretary in the continuing education department. At Saint Benedict's Monastery, she served as Computrition coordinator and supervisor of the sisters' dining room. For nine years, starting in 2000, S. Patrice directed the monastery's volunteer program which included completing the volunteer handbook and manual for Saint Benedict's Monastery. She then worked in community service and moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in 2017.S. Patrice is survived by the members of her Benedictine community, her brothers, David (Shari) and Alan, OSB, her sister, Rita (Stephen) Buckley, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.