Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Stacy A. (Peterson) Kuschel


1960 - 2019
Stacy A. (Peterson) Kuschel Obituary
Stacy A. (Peterson) Kuschel

St. Joseph - Memorial services celebrating the life of Stacy A. (Peterson) Kuschel, 58, of St. Joseph will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Stacy passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Stacy fought a courageous battle with cancer. Pastor Ken Ferber will officiate. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Stacy was born on December 26, 1960 in Robbinsdale. She grew up in Deephaven and graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1979. She co-owned and operated a home contracting business for many years. She later went back to school and was very proud of obtaining her degree to advance her career in early childhood education. Stacy found her calling in life and was very passionate about her job at Journey Home as the Child Care Director. She loved all children but most especially her granddaughters.

Stacy enjoyed gardening, all music, camping, cooking and above all spending time with family and friends. When asked in her final days what was most important to her, she listed "Family, Friends, Faith, Laughter and Her Work!" She will be lovingly remembered as Mother, Nana, Daughter, Sister and Friend.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Eric (Tricia) Oltmanns of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Adelyn and Aubree; parents, Sandra & Stu Peterson; sister, Kristin (Jason) Campbell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and Lattery relatives.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care of our family during these final days.

"My Beautiful Granddaughters are the Light of My Life" ~ Nana

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 17, 2019
