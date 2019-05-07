|
Stacy Jo Meyer
Freeport - Stacy Jo Meyer of Freeport, Minnesota, passed away on May 4, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Stacy was born on November 10, 1967 to Ervin and Darlene (Bergmann) Schiffler. She grew up on Big Birch Lake raising horses, snowmobiling, ice skating, boating, and bringing in stray animals. She graduated from Melrose Senior High School, did her undergraduate work at Winona State University, received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Minnesota, and was also a Certified Diabetes Educator. She married Barry Meyer in Melrose on August 20, 1994. They welcomed three incredible children into their lives, Colton, Drake, and Mia.
Stacy was the ultimate wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend and community member. She consistently and tirelessly worked hard to make the world a better place. She was her children's biggest fan and reveled in watching them play football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball. She taught her children to work hard, have fun, and make a positive impact on the people in their lives. She truly led by example. With her friends, she enjoyed running races, riding motorcycles, taking vacations, taking brewery tours, and spending quality time with friends and family. She enjoyed watching DIY shows, doing remodeling projects, hanging out at the lake and in the kitchen with family and friends. She always included everyone in her quest for joy and making memories.
Stacy co-owned the Melrose and Long Prairie Pharmacies and provided compassion, caring, and counseling for the communities as well as the patients of CentraCare hospital in Melrose. She also chose to operate Schiffler's Liquor in St. Anthony after her father, Erv, passed away. She was someone who could get along and laugh with everyone, so the bar patrons loved her.
Stacy is survived, loved and celebrated by her husband Barry; children Colton, Drake, and Mia; brother Dean (Carla) Schiffler of Lakeville; sister-in-law Shana Schiffler of Waconia; in-laws Roy and Susie Meyer, Micki Gilmer and Joe Church of Mound. She also leaves behind nine adored and loved nieces and nephews: Matt, Tyler and Kaley Schiffler, Gabrielle, Nate, Isaac and Eli Schiffler, and Luke and Jake Gilmer, as well as many other relatives and friends. Stacy is welcomed to heaven by her loving parents Erv and Darlene Schiffler; brother Wes Schiffler; grandparents Wilfred and Ann Schiffler and John and Hilda Bergmann.
This world would be a better place if we all lived as Stacy did. She filled every day with joy and spread love to everyone around her. She truly listened to others, opened doors to anyone needing a friend, and radiated love and compassion. Everyone who came in contact with her came away feeling uplifted and appreciated. Stacy lived a short, but very full life. She fully lived every day she was blessed with, and her family and friends were even more blessed to share those days with her.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Marvin Enneking officiating, will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. A Celebration of Life will be held at Schiffler's Liquor in St. Anthony from 5-8 pm on Saturday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the , the , or Father Dan Ohmann, Maryknoll Society.
Arrangements are with the Patton-Schad Funeral Home, Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019