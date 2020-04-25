Services
Stana Meyer


1926 - 2020
Stana Meyer Obituary
Stana Meyer

Saint Cloud - Private grave side services will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Stana F. Meyer, 93 of St. Cloud who died Saturday at her home in St. Cloud. The Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Private family visitation will be held prior at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Stana was born November 16, 1926 in St. Cloud to Mathew & Frances Hudovernik. She grew up in the St. Stephen area. She married Verner J. Meyer on May 13, 1961 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud, and they raised their family in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church in St. Cloud and worked for many years at Fingerhut. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking trips to the casino with her daughters and Sandy, playing checkers and solitaire and watching the Vikings. She had a love hate relationship with the Vikings. She loved spending time outdoors gardening or just taking walks in the woods. She was a frugal lady, her motto was "The more you have the more you need to take care of". She was a great story teller, she especially loved to tell stories about the farm she grew up on. She entered the last chapter of her life her way.

Survivors include her children, Ruth (Bud) Fladmark of St. Cloud; Mary (Jim) Poepping of St. Cloud; Pauline (Jason) Kilanowski of St. Augusta; Joseph (Amy) Meyer of Rice; sisters, Mary (Robert) Stangler of St. Joseph; Josephine Swanson of Michigan; brothers in law, Stan Herrmann of Wisconsin; and Donald (Barb) Meyer of Waite Park; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verner in 1980, sister, Angeline Herrmann and brother, Mathew Hudovernik.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
