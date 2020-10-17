Stephanie P. WaletzkoSAINT CLOUD - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Stephanie Patricia Waletzko, of Fargo, North Dakota will be at 11:00am on Thursday, October 22 at St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park. Stephanie died unexpectedly on October 14, 2020 from a Pulmonary Embolism at the age of 26. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and after 10:00am on Thursday both in St. Joseph's Parish in Waite Park, MN.Stephanie was born in St. Cloud, MN on June 15, 1994. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in Waite Park, graduated from Cathedral High School in 2012 and then attended St. Cloud State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with degrees in Biomedical Sciences, Chemistry, Biomechanics and Psychology. Stephanie was in her 4th year of her PhD studies in Exercise Science and Nutrition at North Dakota State University. She had completed and passed her comprehensive exams and was on track to start her dissertation research in Fall 2020 when the COVID -19 pandemic stopped her ability to collect data. She was continuing her education and planned to start her data collection in Fall 2021. She was working on numerous publications that she had data from during the 2020-2021 school year, and was planning on gaining additional teaching experience during the year. She had earned her College Teaching Certificate and her Statistics Certificate. She had numerous publications and presentations at national, regional, and local meetings, and was planning to do more. Stephanie was a well-respected graduate student, well-liked among her graduate student peers, and was on her way to be a quality professional in the Exercise Science world. She was a mentor to many student-athletes during her time as a graduate assistant, she had that natural connection as a former athlete and a passionate and caring soul. She was a valuable contributor to Athletic Academics and a friend to all. She was a rising star in everything she did in life.It was always Stephanie's wish to help others. In keeping with Stephanie's commitment to generosity, LifeSource has assured us her gift of organ donation will give several others the precious gift of life. In her short lifetime she had already donated her hair to allow children with cancer to receive free wigs and was a routine blood donor.Stephanie lived life to the fullest. Her faith was the most important piece of her life. Her positive attributes are numerous. However, she will be most remembered for her incredibly strong faith, love of family, intelligence, generosity, and terrific sense of humor.Stephanie is survived by her parents Tom and Patty Waletzko; her brother John, sister Jennifer & (Ben) Johnson, and nieces Aysa & McKinley and nephew Tate. She is preceded in death by her grandfather John "Bud" Streitz & Uncle Jim Mueller.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Stephanie Waletzko Memorial Scholarship for Exercise Science at North Dakota State University.A heartfelt thank you to our family and friends for their love and support during this time.