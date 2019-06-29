Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel
Sartell, MN
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel
Sartell, MN
Stephen A. Johnson

Stephen A. Johnson Obituary
Stephen A. Johnson

St. Cloud - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Stephen A. Johnson, age 60, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell. Steve passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Pastor Adam Sohre will officiate.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell.

Steve was born on December 1, 1958 in St. Cloud to Sherwin and Marjorie (Dimler) Johnson. He worked in Maintenance at Country Manor for over 25 years.

He enjoyed fishing, watching football, cooking, and visiting with all his co-workers and residences of Country Manor. Steve especially loved the time spent with his son, Brandon and dog, Buddy.

He is survived by his son, Brandon of St. Cloud; one sister and three brothers; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Buddy.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mike.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 29, 2019
