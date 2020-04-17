Services
Stephen Edmund Ferry

Stephen Edmund Ferry

Fargo, ND - On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Stephen Edmund Ferry, loving son, brother and uncle passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Stephen was born on June 6, 1968 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Robert and Cecelia (Hartl) Ferry. He lived with his family in Fargo, ND for ten years before they moved to Manvel, ND in 1980 to live next door to his grandparents.

After graduating from Grand Forks Central High School in 1987, Stephen moved back to Fargo. He was very proud of living in his own apartment with the help of his friends at Red River Human Services Foundation. Most recently Stephen worked at vocational Training Center, but his true enjoyment came from visiting Manvel to see his family and working with his dad and brother on the farm. That said, his home was always in Fargo.

He spent many years on a bowling league and also participated in Bocce Ball and Bowling events. He was also known as an avid music lover and a huge MN Twins and Vikings fan.

Stephen is survived by his parents, Robert & Cecelia Ferry; sister, Nicolette (Rich) DeIeso; brother, Stuart (Erin Severson) Ferry; nephews, Dominick & Devon DeIeso; nieces, Nora, Hattie & Lydia Ferry; special friend Marissa and several aunts , uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by special friends, Shawn Severson (1/21/2009) and Tiffanie Schroeder (12/16/18); his grandparents, Edmund & Dolores Hartl and Art & Ann Ferry; uncles, Bob, Jim & Francis Hartl, Robert Canning and Aunt Joann Hartl.

Memorials are preferred to: Red River Human Services Foundation, Vocation Training Center (both Fargo) or of North Dakota.

Graveside services are pending at St. Timothy's Catholic Cemetery in Manvel, ND. An online guestbook may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com

Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
