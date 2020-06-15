Stephen J. HlebainSt. Stephen - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole for Stephen J. Hlebain, age 97, of St. Stephen who passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Tranquility Place in Albany. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church. The public is welcome to attend all events.Stephen was born on January 5, 1923 to Jacob and Agnes (Peternell) Hlebain in Brockway Township, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Alice Traut on May 21, 1951 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen.He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Alice; children, Carol Hlebain (nee: Platz), Charles, Pete (Denae), Patrick (MiSoon), Marge (Len) Zylla, Jesse (Laura Evenson), Rebecca (Doug) Hlebain-Aaker, Donna (Dan) Rank and Joe (Stephanie); 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas; grandson, Christopher Platz; siblings, Valentine, Ludmilla Omann, Frank, Agnes Legatt, Mary Hlebain and Josephine Siampas.A special thank you to staff of Mother of Mercy for their loving and compassionate care of Stephen.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.