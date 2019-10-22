|
|
Steve Hentges
In loving memory of Steve Hentges...a devoted father, brother and husband; fisherman extraordinaire and master storyteller.
Steve arrived on this planet in South St. Paul some 60 years ago. His family eventually settled down to their new home in New Hope, MN. He said that he learned everything he ever needed to know at St. Raphael Catholic School through the 8th grade. There he became a master of words and developed his life-long love for history, especially WWII. High school was not his favorite, and he spent as little time there as he could get away with. With constant urging and outright bribery from his sister, Barb, he did graduate from Cooper High in 1977. He married Darlene Roeder in 1987. They had a son, Dylan Mark Hentges, in 1997. Steve and Darlene parted ways in 2006 but remained devoted parents to Dylan. Dylan was always a great source of pride for Steve.
He married Bobbie Sandberg Minks in 2008. They supported and loved each other through many health trials. In 2010 they moved to St. Cloud. It was here that they made a life together, enjoying Steve's immaculately kept yard, making maple syrup, grilling and smoking anything and everything, and spending time with family, neighbors and friends.
He often boasted that he had never been without full-time employment from the day he graduated. For seven years, he was a route driver for ARA Services (now Aramark), filling vending machines all over the Twin Cities. Late in 1984, he took a chance on this little package delivery company. He was a courier for FedEx for 33 years. He was so proud to be part of the growth that FedEx experienced during his tenure there.
He loved to fish, both on water and ice. His greatest memories were of those times spent in a boat or fish house with his son or many beloved friends and family. He joined the West Metro Fire Department in 2001. His family was not sure why he decided that running into a fire instead of away from it was a good thing, but he was honored and proud to serve.
Proceeded in death by his father, Harold Hentges; mother, Ruth (Prior) Hentges; and survived by his wife, Bobbie (Sandberg) Hentges; son, Dylan Hentges; and sister, Barb Hentges. He will be sorely missed by all.
Here's what Steve would want you to remember about him:
He was quick-witted, extremely sarcastic and had a nickname for everyone. He loved to tell stories and jokes. He had a line from a classic movie to fit any situation and always delivered with pinpoint accuracy and timeliness. It was a source of pride for him that he didn't know any lines from Star Wars, Harry Potter or any superhero movie, but he never missed an episode of "Cops" or "Judge Judy". He often reminded his wife that the art of a great story was that it be short, to the point and funny. Embellishing the details for the sake of accuracy was always worth it. A point that, regrettably, she never got. I'm sure up in heaven he's rolling his eyes over the length of this obituary.
Steve did not want any kind of funeral or service. In honor of him, there will be a party to remember him the way he would want to be remembered. Please join us at Dino's Lakeside Club, 15445 Co Rd 9, Eden Valley, MN on Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 pm. We will share stories, eat, drink and laugh, just like he would want. Steve would say that anything more formal than a polo shirt was much too classy and dress pants were for court. Don your favorite jeans and t-shirt. put on your comfy shoes and come celebrate a life well, but much too short-lived.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019