Steve "Foos" Loch
St. Augusta - Private Family Services will be held for Steve "Foos" G. Loch, 67, of St. Augusta, who passed away on June 27, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St Cloud.

Steve was born on July 20, 1952 in Kimball to Daniel and Marie (Driver) Loch. He married Pamela "Pam" Hayenga on December 15, 1984 in St. Cloud. He proudly served our country before working as a construction laborer for over 20 years. Steve was a devoted member of the St. Augusta American Legion, often crafting items to sell in their fundraisers. Steve was a very social person who enjoyed the company of his family and friends. He was an avid ball player and spent many hours watching games. He also enjoyed wood working and was always tinkering with something. Steve was a goofy, supportive, loving and hard-working person who's smile will be dearly missed by all.

Steve is survived by his children, Kyle (Talia) Loch of Eagan and Kelly (Cole) Hinkemeyer of Kimball; grandchildren, Ethan and Judah Loch and Brooke and Bailey Hinkemeyer; brothers, Jack (Carol) of St. Cloud and Greg (Joni) of Rice; and many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pam; and brothers, Kenny and Mike.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
