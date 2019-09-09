|
|
Steven E Kampa
St. Cloud - Steven E Kampa, St. Cloud, Age 70, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his family and his Quiet Oaks family.
A Celebration of Steve's life will be at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud on Wednesday, September 11 at 1:00 PM.
Steve was born in St. Cloud on August 26, 1949 to Eugene and Mabel (Dzuik) Kampa. On January 11, 1973, Steve married Linda Kmitch. Together they raised two children, Megan and Scott.
Steve owned and operated Granite City Livestock Sales and Midwest Real Estate Auctions. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwestern College, St. Paul in 2004 at the age of 55. He went on to become a volunteer Chaplain at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for 11 years.
Steve's passions were his family, his Quiet Oaks family, a good cigar with his best buddy Danny, the game of golf, and race horses.
Steve is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Megan (Amy) and Scott; and granddaughter, Veda. He is also survived by sisters and brother, Judy (Duane), Debbie (Ron), Paul (Mary) and Brenda.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Gene; mother, Mabel; brothers, Dick and Tuffy (Jim); and best pal ever, his dog Lexi.
Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 9, 2019