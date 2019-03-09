|
Steven G. Reber
Albany - Steven G. Reber, age 53 of Albany, died unexpectedly after complications from a stroke on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. followed by Catholic United Financial at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the gathering area.
Steven George Reber was born September 18, 1965 in Melrose, Minnesota to George and Carol (Hadrich) Reber. He graduated from Albany High School in 1985. Steve worked at the Opportunity Training Center for a couple of years prior to working at WACOSA for over 20 years. He cherished all his friendships he made while working there. Steve enjoyed riding his Honda three and four-wheelers, especially riding them to visit the neighbors. He loved his dogs, Farmall tractors, and was very fond of his nephews that were more like brothers to him.
Survivors include his father, George Reber of Albany; sister, Debi (Tom) Mullenmeister of Sartell; nephews, Braxton Luzier of Normal, Illinois, Brant Luzier of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Brock (Molly) Luzier of Sartell; aunts and uncles, George J. (Sharon) Hadrich, Jr. of Avon, Corrine Hadrich of Avon, Sharlene (David) Walberg of Avon, Gary (Dorothy) Hadrich of Avon, Lois (Ron) Schroden of St. Joseph, Linda (Ed) Merkling of St. Joseph, Jean Vandereyk of Luxemburg, and Lois Reber of Albany; and many loving relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Reber on June 19, 2012; and uncles, Dale and Harvey Hadrich.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 9, 2019