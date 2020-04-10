Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Muntifering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven J. "Steve" Muntifering


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven J. "Steve" Muntifering Obituary
Steven "Steve" J. Muntifering

Royalton - Memorial services will be private at a later date for Steven "Steve" J. Muntifering, 69 of Royalton, who passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends also at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Steven James Muntifering was born on February 23, 1951 in St. Cloud to James & Nina (Johnson) Muntifering. He married Elizabeth Fussy on November 24, 1989 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Steve worked as a groundskeeper at SCSU for 44 years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and Rice Area Sportsman's Club. Pheasant hunting was his passion and he loved his hunting dogs along with being in the outdoors. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, football and all sports. Steve was known as a straight shooter and great at giving advice, whether we wanted it or not. He had a great sense of humor which was shown to co-workers and friends through his many pranks and jokes. Immediate and extended family were very important to him. He valued good friends and created many meaningful friendships throughout the years.

Survivors include his wife: Beth; sister and brother: Susan (Randy) Schwegel and Scott (Margaret) Muntifering; mother-in-law: Arlene Fussy; sisters-in-law: Colleen (Pat) Schlangen, Denise (Jason) Strohbehn, JoAnne (DJ) Prom, Stephanie (Scott) Gall, and Samantha (Charlie) Gerads; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Alois Fussy.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now