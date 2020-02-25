Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Martinez


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Martinez Obituary
Steven Martinez

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Steven Martinez, age 76, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Steven was born August 3, 1943 in Bakersfield, CA to Manuel & Ramona (Hernandez) Martinez. He graduated from high school in 1962, served in the U.S Army for one year and then served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic for 23 years where he earned a purple heart for his service in the Vietnam War. He married Laura Annand on December 30, 1966 in St. Ignace, MI. Steven loved gadgets including computers, cell phones, tablets and watches. He also loved family vacations and to travel. Steven was strong willed, family orientated, and loved and was proud of his kids and grandkids. He had a natural talent and a love of fixing things and found great pleasure in doing this for others. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan!

Survivors include his wife, Laura of St. Cloud; children, Jerrielynn (Aaron) Johnson of Sartell, Steven (Becky) Martinez of St. Cloud, and David Martinez of Jordan; grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Isa, Alanzo, Emily, Timmy, Hanna, and Alex; sisters and brother, Delfina (Guadalupe) Carrillo of Lamont, CA, Magdalena Velasquez of Bakersfield, CA, Dolores (Gerardo) Mora of Bakersfield, CA, Carmen (Joe) Velasco of Bakersfield, CA, Regina (Ken) Lindsay of Fresno, CA, Mario Martinez of Lamont, CA, and Bernadine (Leonard) Marmolejo of Bakersfield, CA. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sister, Manuel, Alvino, Beatrice (Edward) Hines, and Ramon.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now