Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Yamry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven "Cookie" Yamry


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven "Cookie" Yamry Obituary
Steven "Cookie" Yamry

St. Cloud - Steven "Cookie" Yamry, 61-year-old resident of St. Cloud died Monday, July 8 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 4:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rv. Gregg Valentine officiating. The burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 P.M on Friday at the funeral home.

The arrangements for Steven are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now