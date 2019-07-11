|
Steven "Cookie" Yamry
St. Cloud - Steven "Cookie" Yamry, 61-year-old resident of St. Cloud died Monday, July 8 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 4:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rv. Gregg Valentine officiating. The burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 P.M on Friday at the funeral home.
The arrangements for Steven are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 11, 2019