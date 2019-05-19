|
Susan C. (Barrett) Stier
St. Cloud - Susan, originally from St. Cloud, MN, passed away on March 1, 2019, at age 67, at home in Cape Coral, FL, surrounded by family and friends. A visitation, followed by a Mass, was held on March 11 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Cape Coral.
A Happy Hour Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud, from 5:00pm to 7:30pm.
Susan was born in St. Cloud to Duane and Teresa Barrett. She graduated from Holy Spirit School, Cathedral High School, and St. Cloud State University. In 1973, Susan married Timothy Stier. Susan worked as an elementary education teacher, until her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed sailing, camping, and music, as well as cooking, gardening, and volunteer activities.
Susan is survived by her husband Timothy; mother, Teresa Barrett; sisters, Barbara Nieland (Thomas) & Mary Jo Polfliet (Donald); brothers Eugene Barrett (Rita) & Richard Barrett; one niece, nephews, & grand nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Duane Barrett.
Memorials are preferred to the Edison Sailing Center (a youth sailing organization) in Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 19, 2019