Susan E. "Susie" (Voigt) Winkelman



Formerly of St. Cloud - A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Florida for Susan E. (Voigt) Winkelman, 57, of Seffner, Florida and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Monday, March 18, 2019. Susie fought a courageous battle with Lymphoma.



Susie was born on November 21, 1961 in St. Cloud to the late Nicholas and Rosemary (Reinert) Voigt. She graduated from Technical High School in 1980. She married Wayne Winkelman in 1991 and they resided in St. Cloud for many years before moving to Florida.



Susie is survived by her children, Nathen Adkins and Sarah (Brian) Ashley both of Seffner, FL; stepchildren, Chad, Kate, Wade, Renee, Sara; three grandchildren, Kasey, Jaden, Adrian; siblings, Steve (Debbie) Voigt of St. Cloud, Mark Voigt of St. Joseph, Phil (Janis) Voigt of South Haven; Sharon (Gary) Maus of Kimball and Greg (Rochelle) Voigt of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2012; and sister-in-law, Brenda Voigt.



Susie will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister who fought a good fight. She will be dearly missed!







