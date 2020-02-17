Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
St. Cloud, MN - Susan Eickhoff, age 60, passed away on February 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy -MSA. Susie was born August 29, 1959 to Robert and Jane Ruether. She graduated from Cathedral High School and the College of St. Benedict. She married her high school sweetheart Tom Eickhoff on June 11, 1983. They had two children, Matthew and Jennifer. She dearly loved her family.

Susie worked with her dad at Robert Phillip Shoe Store; a family owned business. There was never a pair of fashionable or snazzy shoes she could pass up and she continued to add to her collection of purses. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and committed time to volunteering at New Beginnings and the Cold Spring Food Shelf. Susie was the President of MOG. She would have wanted to give a big thank you to her hospice nurses as well as Dr. Kim Tjadin.

Survivors include her husband Tom, children Matthew and Jennifer, granddaughter Madelyn, mother Jane, siblings Mike (Julie) Ruether, Mary (Paul) Kampa, Kathy (Todd) Mattson, Tom "Rudy" (Holly) Ruether, and Jim (Sheri) Ruether and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Memorials are preferred to Cathedral High School, Tri-County Humane Society or the Poor Clares Monastery.

Services are private with entombment at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
