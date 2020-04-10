|
Susan Elizabeth Shanley
South St. Paul - Shanley, Susan Elizabeth, age 63 of South St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Verne Jones; parents, James & Evelyn Shanley; siblings, James, Richard, Kathy & Margaret. Survived by son, Brian Shanley; daughter, Heather Malaske; grandchildren, Aliyana, Gabrielle, Mia, Jamie and Kal-El; great-granddaughter, Rose; siblings, Timothy (Mary), Larry (Margo) & Steve (Rosie) Shanley. Judy Pagel, Mary Zigan, Sandy Crouch, Lynn (Landon) Fuller; also, a large extended family and many friends. Susan had the heart & soul of a caretaker putting her strong Christian faith into action helping countless organizations & individuals. She lived in sobriety for over 30 years & assisted many working on recovery. She was an active member of River Heights Vineyard Church. A private family service was held & a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family.
