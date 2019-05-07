Susan M. Maile



Clearwater, MN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Susan Mary Maile, age 60 of Clearwater, MN. She died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Jose Edayaliyil will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Help of Christians Parish Cemetery at St. Augusta. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Susan was born on May 12, 1958 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Marcel and Elaine (Mandehr) Zoch. She grew up in Little Canada, MN, graduating from Kellogg High School in 1976. She then went on and attended St. Cloud State University for two years and later Culinary School at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.



She was united in marriage to Dennis Maile on July 25, 1981 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She and Dennis lived in St. Cloud for a short time before moving to their country home of 32 years near Clearwater. She was a chef in the St. Cloud area for many years and worked for Weight Watchers for 17 years.



She enjoyed being with her family both at home and their lake home. Her grandchildren brought her much joy. Going to the casino, shopping, reading, watching movies and games of scrabble were her favorite things to do.



She is survived by her husband of 37 years Dennis of Clearwater, one son Adam (Tara) of Clearwater, MN, two granddaughters, Presten and Grace, her parents, Marcel and Elaine Zoch of Little Canada, MN, one sister, Nancy (Alan) McHugh of Arlington, TX, three brothers, Paul (Karen) Zoch of Jackson, MN, Dale (Teri) Zoch of Stillwater, MN, and Bruce (April) Zoch of Stacey, MN, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Memorial are preferred to the .











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019