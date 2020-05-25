|
|
Susan May
Susan May (Danzl), age 71, passed away on May 24th, 2020. She was born August 26, 1948 in St. Cloud Minnesota to parents, Rita and Donald Danzl. She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. May, daughter, Bethany May Waterhouse (son-in-law Noah, granddaughter Rita), daughter Casey Bryant (May) (son-in-law Nathan, grandson Henry), son Thomas W. May (daughter-in-law Jill, grandson Mason, granddaughter Whitney). A Celebration of Life will be held in Minnesota, when we are able to safely have a proper gathering.
Susan, of St. Cloud, Minnesota was the second oldest of 6 children. Oldest brother Thomas Danzl (Lori), Michael Danzl (Renee'), Dennis Danzl (Bonnie), Steven Danzl (Carole), and Julie Kieke (Kevin). She attended Cathedral High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State with a teaching degree and became a High School English teacher and Dance Line Coach.
She married Thomas L. May in December of 1984, 36 years ago. In those 36 years, they've lived in 5 different cities and 4 states, and traveled through and around many more states and countries. With Susan's warm, welcoming, and jovial personality, she has touched many lives and was a gracious host to so many. She's known for loving her family, friends, enjoying beautiful scenery; sailing Lake Superior, Clearwater Palisades, Sedona red rocks, and Montana mountains rank amongst the top.
Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and so many friends.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020