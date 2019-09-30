Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Roe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Roe


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Roe Obituary
Susan Roe

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan Roe who died Saturday at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. The Rev. Thomas Knobloch will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Holy Spirit parish prayers will be at 5 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Susan was born March 30, 1940 in St. Cloud to Russel & Bernardine "Bunny" (Keefe) Roe. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958 and went on to St. Catherine's University and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in St. Louis Park from 1962-1967. Then, she went on to become a co-owner of The Camera Shop in St. Cloud from 1967-1999 and later worked as an independent photographer at Susan Roe Photography in Cross Lake and, later, in Melbourne, FL from 2000-2013. She is a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Throughout her life, Susan never met a stranger and she was a friend to everyone. She volunteered through the International Health Service and made several mission trips to Honduras. She ran multiple marathons including the Twin Cities and Grandma's in Duluth. Over the years she loved cooking for others and enjoying the outdoors. She was a past chairman of the Holly Ball in St. Cloud and she co-founded the Poor Clares' Christmas Tea with her mother, "Bunny." And until her final days, she was very proud of her Irish heritage and remembered her trips to Ireland as life highlights.

Susan's survivors include her children, Jane (Mark) Keenan of St. Cloud and Peter (Diana) Stanius of Scottsdale, AZ. She is survived by her brother, R. Thomas Roe of Boulder, Colorado, and her four grandchildren, Harry, Maria, Noah and Luke Stanius, as well as her nieces and nephew, Jen Roe Darling, Steve Roe, and Susan Santelices.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bernardine, and her brother, Timothy Roe.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery and St. Benedict's Monastery (retirement fund).

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now