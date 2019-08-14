Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
For more information about
Suzanne Dachel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary of the Lake
105 N. Forestview Lane
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary of the Lake
105 N. Forestview Lane
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Dachel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne C. (Welch) Dachel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne C. (Welch) Dachel Obituary
Suzanne C. (nee Welch) Dachel

Golden Valley - Dachel, Suzanne C. (nee Welch), Age 83 of Golden Valley, went home to the Lord on August 13, 2019. Born and raised in Buffalo MN to parents Thomas P. and Mary Lillian Welch. Preceded in death by beloved husband Rod, sister Mary Auger (Duane), brother-in-law David Dachel (Mary). Survived by sons Thomas and David; daughter MaryTeresa Byker (Bennett); grandchildren Drew Dachel, Jessica Dachel and Thomas Baker. Suzanne was a dedicated member of St. Mary of the Lake parish, an Oblate of St. Benedict and a graduate of St. Benedict's College, St. Joseph, MN. Suzanne was a dedicated, loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a teacher and later as a psychiatric nurse. She and Rod had a long and happy marriage. Suzanne was a faithful and loyal servant of God. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, August 16 at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 105 N. Forestview Lane, Plymouth. Visitation at church Friday one hour before mass. Int. Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. Memorials preferred to the Mayo Foundation for Alzheimer's Research.

Gearty-Delmore; 763-553-1411

www.gearty-delmore.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now