Golden Valley - Dachel, Suzanne C. (nee Welch), Age 83 of Golden Valley, went home to the Lord on August 13, 2019. Born and raised in Buffalo MN to parents Thomas P. and Mary Lillian Welch. Preceded in death by beloved husband Rod, sister Mary Auger (Duane), brother-in-law David Dachel (Mary). Survived by sons Thomas and David; daughter MaryTeresa Byker (Bennett); grandchildren Drew Dachel, Jessica Dachel and Thomas Baker. Suzanne was a dedicated member of St. Mary of the Lake parish, an Oblate of St. Benedict and a graduate of St. Benedict's College, St. Joseph, MN. Suzanne was a dedicated, loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a teacher and later as a psychiatric nurse. She and Rod had a long and happy marriage. Suzanne was a faithful and loyal servant of God. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, August 16 at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 105 N. Forestview Lane, Plymouth. Visitation at church Friday one hour before mass. Int. Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. Memorials preferred to the Mayo Foundation for Alzheimer's Research.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 14, 2019