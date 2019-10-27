Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Holm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. "Sue" Holm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne M. "Sue" Holm Obituary
Suzanne M. "Sue" Holm

St. Joseph, MN - Suzanne M. "Sue" Holm, age 66, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Services will be private.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard of St. Joseph; children, Sara Kaehler (Aaron Cerny) of Rogers and Matt (Jamie) Holm of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Samantha, Brianne and Lilyann; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Mildred Fox; and brother, Dana Fox.

Sue will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now