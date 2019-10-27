|
|
Suzanne M. "Sue" Holm
St. Joseph, MN - Suzanne M. "Sue" Holm, age 66, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Services will be private.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard of St. Joseph; children, Sara Kaehler (Aaron Cerny) of Rogers and Matt (Jamie) Holm of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Samantha, Brianne and Lilyann; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Mildred Fox; and brother, Dana Fox.
Sue will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019