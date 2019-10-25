|
|
Sy Knapp
Maple Grove - Sy Knapp of Maple Grove died Oct 21 at age 87 from complications of dementia. Sy was born and raised on a farm in Albany Mn, the youngest of 7 great kids. He earned B.S. & M.S. degrees in civil engineering at the UofM. Sy started as assistant City Engineer and soon became the Director of Public Works in St Cloud where he worked for 23 years. He married Barb Hopp of Wadena and they raised 4 kids. In 1980, the family moved to Brooklyn Center where Sy served as Director of Public Works until retiring in 1994. During these years, Sy was very active in and president of state professional organizations including MSPE & CEAM and published national articles on innovations he led. After retirement, he continued his passion for service to communities as an Ambassador for the League of MN Cities. Sy was also an active member in many civic organizations most notably Rotary Club, Toastmasters, Scouts and church boards. Sy's hobbies included woodworking, gardening and photography at which he excelled; and golf and fishing which he loved but was terrible at. Sy had a passion for his family and gatherings at the beloved family cabin on Big Pine Lake. Sy and Barb treated each grandkid on an "awesome" trip when they turned 11 that are treasured to this day. Sy was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife Barb; children Pete (Colleen O'Brien), Dave, Joe, Julie (Chip) Gronholm; grandchildren A.J. (Melissa), Trevor, Forrest, Ellie (Andrew) & Skyler Knapp, & Brian (Kat) & Natalie Wilson, great-grandchildren Brayden & McKenna, & sister Betty Klein. One of many projects he was proud to have been involved with professionally was the development of Earle Brown Heritage Center. A celebration of his life will be held there on Friday Nov. 29. A short service will be held at 11AM followed by open house until 3pm. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center. Please enter at Door #2.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019