Sylvan Florian Grams



Swanville, MN - July 26, 1945-November 11, 2020



Sylvan Florian Grams, 75, of Swanville, Mn, formerly of Rockville died of COVID-19 virus on November 11, 2020.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Swanville.



Friends and relatives may gather at the Church at 9 AM, Mass will follow at 11 AM, MASKS REQUIRED.



Cremation provided by Williams-Dingman Funeral Home of Long Prairie, MN.



Internment at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, Minnesota.



Sylvan was born July 26, 1945, to Marvin and Agnes (Mathies) Grams. He was raised in Rockville, MN and graduated from Tech High School, class of 1965. He entered the Army and served two terms in Viet Nam as a paratrooper in the 101st and 173rd. Sylvan received two Purple Hearts and The Silver Star for Bravery. Rockville has lost a "True War Hero."



Sylvan married Rose Zupan January 18, 1975. They lived in St. Cloud and in later years moved to Swanville until their passing.



Sylvan was employed in the pontoon manufacturing until retiring as a result of 3 industry accidents. He had a special passion for riding his Harley-Davidson and loved deer hunting when his health permitted. He will be missed by his dog Snuggles and cats Calkitty and Smoker, as well as friends and relatives.



Survivors include brothers and sisters Richard (Beverly) Glenn, St Michael, MN, Delrose Willard, St. Cloud, MN, Jana (Linie) Grams, St. Cloud, MN, Gary (Mary) Grams, Rockville, MN. Stepchildren - Mrs. Marilyn Mechavich, Apple Valley, MN Richard Zupan and Kathy Roske, Sauk Centre, MN, Kenneth Zupan and Candance, Starbuck, MN, Ruth A. Campion and Scott Lindsay, Fergus Falls, MN, Kevin, Barb and Sophia Zupan, Montrose MN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Sylvan was preceded in death by his parents, wife-Rose, brother Dennis of Richmond, sister Ione of Kandiyohi, MN, 2 brothers-in-law Bud Willard and Milton Polley.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store