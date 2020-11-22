1/2
Sylvester B. Helmin
Sylvester B. Helmin

St. Cloud, MN, formally of Brennyville, MN - Sylvester B. Helmin, age 83 of St. Cloud, formally of Brennyville, MN passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Sanctuary of St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Centra Care Hospice or The Knights of Columbus. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sylvester Benedict Helmin was born on January 1, 1937 in Gilman, MN to Adam & Selma (Imbiorski) Helmin. At age 18, Syl was buried alive in a construction accident while building St. John's Abbey. He married Jean Rudnitski on November 23, 1963 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. They lived in Minneapolis prior to moving onto the farm near Brennyville in 1967. Syl worked as an office repair technician for Griswold Typewriters in Minneapolis, than later for Chouinard Office Machine and Supplies in St. Michael. He was a member of St. Elizabeth's church in Brennyville and a member of The Knights of Columbus. Syl enjoyed farming, fishing, playing cards and lottery games.

He is survived by his children, Joseph (Tancy), WI; James, Foley; Ann (Wayne) Britz, Sauk Rapids; grand children, Sydney & Ali Kremer; step grandchildren, Alex, Erin, Amie; Siblings, Josephine Kvittem, Rochester; Imelda Lieser, Paynesville; Ann Sluss, Mounds View and Frank (Elaine), Foley.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2019; parents; siblings, Bernadette, Odilia, Colette, Al, Chester, Pete and 2 infant sisters, Marie and Connie.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
