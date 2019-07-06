|
Sylvester "Sy" Bueckers
St. Joseph - Sylvester M. "Sy" Bueckers, age 76 of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and Hildie on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Mike Benda presiding. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and one hour prior to the service at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Sylvester Michael Bueckers was born December 22, 1942 in Melrose, Minnesota to Clem and Loretta (Rakotz) Bueckers. Sy served in the Army and Army National Guard from 1960 to 1968. He was also the founder and owner of Sy's Pallet Service for over 30 years.
Sy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Eagle's Club of St. Cloud. Sy enjoyed dancing, ice fishing with family, and playing cards with his brothers and friends. He loved family gatherings and going to the casino with Hildie.
Survivors include his very special friend, Hilde Benda; children; Chad (Sarah) Bueckers of Melrose, Nancy (Greg) Voss of Sauk Rapids, and Dawn Reiter of Rice; 7 grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Justin, Travis, Brianna, Bailey, and Chloe; 2 great-grandchildren, Noah and Londyn; brothers and sisters, Ervin Bueckers (friend, Shirley) of Melrose, Lorene (Aloys) Feldewerd of Melrose, Doreen (Ervin) Feldewerd of Meire Grove, Alvin (Sally) Bueckers of Albany, Ron (Sheila) Bueckers of Oklahoma, Tony (JoAnn) Bueckers of Texas, Dan (Geri) Bueckers of Melrose, and Clem Bueckers, Jr. of Melrose; sisters-in-law, Donna Bueckers of St. Rosa and Charla Bueckers of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews.
Sy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David, Tom, and Eugene Bueckers; sister-in-law, Bertha Bueckers; and nephew, Kenny Feldewerd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 6, 2019