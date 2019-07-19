|
Rev. Sylvester Kleinschmidt
Sauk Centre - Rev. Sylvester Matthias Kleinschmidt, age 97 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Fairway Pines Senior Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Bishop Donald Kettler will officiate the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. Monday evening at the church.
Sylvester Matthias Kleinschmidt was born March 22, 1922 to Joseph, Sr. and Margaret (Laubach) Kleinschmidt. Sylvester was ordained Deacon at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud and on June 3, 1950 he was ordained Priest at St. Mary's Cathedral by Bishop Peter Bartholome. He celebrated his first Mass at Our Lady of the Angels in Sauk Centre on June 4, 1950. He did a three-month study at Theological Institute at Casa Sancta Maria in Rome. While in Rome, he met with the Pope twice, said a Mass at the Vatican, and visited the crypt.
Rev. Sylvester has been associated with many churches throughout his pastoral career including St. Olaf in Elbow Lake, Sacred Heart in Glenwood, St. Bartholomew in Villard, St. Ann in Brandon, St. Francis Xavier in Sartell, St. Henry in Perham, St. Francis De Sales in Belgrade and Sts. Peter and Paul in Elrosa.
Sylvester enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest achievements include his Golden Jubilee on June 3, 2000, 60th Anniversary, and 69th Anniversary.
Survivors include his twin sister, Cecile Zehrer of Sauk Centre; sisters-in-law, Trix Kleinschmidt and Jeanette Kleinschmidt both of Sauk Centre.
Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ollie and Joseph Kleinschmidt; sisters, Anna Mae Pfeninger, Millie Vener, and Betty Lou Kleinschmidt; brothers-in-law, Rich Vener, Bob Pfeninger, and Connie Zehrer; niece, Margaret "Peggy" Klick; and nephews, Randy, Ronnie, and Joel Kleinschmidt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family School in Sauk Centre and the Our Lady of the Angels Christian Mothers.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 19, 2019