Sylvester M. Theis
Sylvester M. Theis

St. Nicholas - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Sylvester M. Theis age 95, who died Sunday at home surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at the church.

Sylvester was born on January 7, 1925 in St. Nicholas, MN to Christ and Theresa (Schreifels) Theis. He married Theresa Schlangen on August 25, 1953 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Sylvester was a life-time farmer. He was an exceptional artist and collector. He also loved to dance, play cards, visit and reminisce with family and friends. Sylvester was a member of St. Nicholas Men's Society, Catholic Order of Foresters and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his children, Marlene (David) Kroll, Marvin, Betty (Ron) Mueller, Randy (Myna), Doris Young, Laura (Louie) Kunkel, Jeff (Jeanne); sister, Delores Dockendorf; sister-in-law, Irene Schlangen; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; grandson, Brian Kunkel; sister, Rosie and Gerald Raden; and brother-in-law, Melvin Dockendorf.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
