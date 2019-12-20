|
Sylvia Susan Harren
St. Augusta - Sylvia Susan Harren, age 74, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, on her mother's birthday, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Wendelin Church, Luxemburg, with Fr. Ron Weyrens as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Wendelin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday, both at Mary Hall at St. Wendelin Church. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Mary Hall.
Sylvia Susan Harren was born at home in St. Cloud on December 25, 1944 to Jerome and Victoria (Kloss) Salzbrun. Sylvia grew up in St. Cloud and attended school at St. Cloud Tech where she graduated with the Class of 1962. On July 10, 1965, Syliva was united in marriage to John Harren at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They made their home in the St. Augusta area, where they raised their three children. Sylvia was a longtime employee of the Coborn's sausage kitchen. Upon her retirement, Sylvia went to work at Oak Hill Elementary School in St. Cloud until 2015. She was a member of St. Wendelin's parish as well as St. Anne's Christian Mothers. Sylvia was always up for a game of cards, and also enjoyed camping and cooking. Sylvia had a contagious laugh and special smile. She believed in having fun and that humor and laughter were the best medicine.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 54 years, John of St. Augusta; children, Dennis (Amy) of Rockville, Thomas (Kristy) of Kimball, and Julie (Butch) Stang of St. Augusta; adoring grandchildren, Ben, Henry, and Oliver Harren, Jarrett and Victoria Harren, and Tyler Stang; siblings, Joanne Hines of Richfield, Deloris Heid of Kimball, Elaine Reinert of St. Cloud, Jerome Jr. "Sonny" (Char) Salzbrun of Mississippi, Arlene (Ernie) Laudenbauch of St. Cloud, Shirley (Gene) Rudolph of Foley, Richard (Clara) Salzbrun of Fairhaven, David (Sophie) Salzbrun of Alaska, Raymond (Carol) Salzbrun of Indiana, Rita (Joe) Thein of St. Cloud, Arnold (Joan) Salzbrun of Sartell, Mike (Leann) Salzbrun of Alaska, Vernie (Mike) Schreifels of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Muckie Salzbrun of Monticello, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome & Victoria Salzbrun, two brothers, Jim and Donald Salzbrun; and brothers-in-laws, Cyril Heid, Jack Reinert, and Ted Hines.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019