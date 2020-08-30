1/1
Terrel A. "Terri" Durant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrel "Terri" A. Durant

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Terrel "Terri" Durant, age 75, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, August 29. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and resume after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Terri was born in Moorhead to Terry and Dorothy (Skauge) Johnson. She married Roger Durant on August 30, 1968 in St. Augustine's Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Terri provided daycare in her home for over 40 years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Terri loved square dancing, Karaoke, shopping and garage sales. She enjoyed the attention of her dog Bailey but her passion was her grandchildren, who she also had the pleasure of providing daycare.

Terri is survived by her husband Roger; children, Dan (Sandy) of Rice, Amy Durant of Sauk Rapids, Aaron (Tiffanny) of Avon, and Amanda (Ray) Ramsey of Annandale; grandchildren, Jared & Derek Durant, Carter, Aiden, and Kylie Ramsey, Brady and Preston Durant; sister, Maren Howard of Hillsboro, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kym and her mother and father in Law Armella & Alvin Durant.

Terri's family would like to send a special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, and the Coborn's Cancer Center.

Obituary, Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved