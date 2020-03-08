Services
Terry Joe Neal Jackson Obituary
Terry Joe Neal Jackson

St. Cloud - Terry Joe Neal Jackson, 66, was born on June 18, 1953 in Jackson, MS to Christine McGowan. Entered into Heaven on March 6, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonita Hampton; daughters, Tari Jackson and Bonita Jackson; and son, Terry Hampton.

Terry was a vibrant and charismatic soul. He loved telling stories, writing fiction, watching movies, and listening to Motown music. A strong believer of the Lord, he was an active member of the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center. He worked 15 years as a custodian for School District 742.

Homegoing service will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center in St. Cloud on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation begins at 11am and funeral services at 12pm. The family would like to express sincere thanks for the blessing of Quiet Oaks Hospice House and wonderful care given.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
