Terry L. HemmingerSt. Cloud - Memorial services will be 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Terry L. Hemminger, age 58 of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectantly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at this home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Private interment will be at a later date.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.Terry was born on November 27, 1961 in Oaks, North Dakota to Vernon and Alberta (Colgrove) Hemminger. He married Marcie M. Allen on May 2, 1981 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Terry was employed as a marine technician at Miller Marine since 1992.Terry enjoyed NASCAR, boating, salmon fishing and especially spending time with his family.Terry in survived by his wife, Marcie; his parents, Vernon and Alberta Hemminger of Clear Lake; twin children, Kyle (Sarah) of Woodbury and Katherine (James) Winkler of Sauk Rapids; five grandchildren, Myles, Anna, Scarlett, Lincoln and Charlotte on the way; brothers, Mike (Mary) of South Haven; sisters, Jeanna (Rich) Struck of Clearwater and Julie (Kevin) Evink of St. Cloud.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Helen Hemminger; maternal grandparents, Albert and Irma Colgrove; uncles, Art Colgrove, Leroy Colgrove and Dennis Hemminger; cousin, Tim Hemminger; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Ann (Gerads) Allen.