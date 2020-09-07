Theodore "Ted" RichterRoscoe - A Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Theodore "Ted" Richter who died Saturday at his home.Ted was born in Wing, ND to Rudolph and Marcella (Nieters) Richter. He married Patricia Harris on April 14, 1978 at the VA Chapel in St. Cloud, MN. He worked at the VA as a nurse's aide for over 30 years and did many handyman jobs after his retirement. Ted enjoyed woodworking, gardening, loved to watch game shows, reading from his bible and visits from his grandkids.Ted is survived by his children, Rhonda (Dave) Breitzman, Sharla (Brian) Bengtson, Audrie (Doug) Eggelton, April (Don) Albrecht, Sandra (Duane) Hanson, Brenda (Doug) Hillskotter, Sonja Mackedanz, Thresa (Matt) Wagner, Michael (Amy); siblings, Ray (Arlene), Rueben (Diane), Bernie, Mary Dohman and special friend Jim; 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; daughter, Dana; stepdaughter, Dawn Cassandra; grandson, Andy; brothers, Glyndon and Marvin