1/1
Theodore "Ted" Richter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore "Ted" Richter

Roscoe - A Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Theodore "Ted" Richter who died Saturday at his home.

Ted was born in Wing, ND to Rudolph and Marcella (Nieters) Richter. He married Patricia Harris on April 14, 1978 at the VA Chapel in St. Cloud, MN. He worked at the VA as a nurse's aide for over 30 years and did many handyman jobs after his retirement. Ted enjoyed woodworking, gardening, loved to watch game shows, reading from his bible and visits from his grandkids.

Ted is survived by his children, Rhonda (Dave) Breitzman, Sharla (Brian) Bengtson, Audrie (Doug) Eggelton, April (Don) Albrecht, Sandra (Duane) Hanson, Brenda (Doug) Hillskotter, Sonja Mackedanz, Thresa (Matt) Wagner, Michael (Amy); siblings, Ray (Arlene), Rueben (Diane), Bernie, Mary Dohman and special friend Jim; 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; daughter, Dana; stepdaughter, Dawn Cassandra; grandson, Andy; brothers, Glyndon and Marvin






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved