Theresa C. DeYaeger



Sauk Rapids - Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for Theresa Clara DeYeager, age 95. She died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Country Manor Short Stay in Sartell, MN. The Reverend Timothy Baltes will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday morning at St. Francis Xavier Parish Gathering Space.



Theresa was born on February 23, 1924, in Brockway Township, Stearns County, MN, the daughter of Simon and Clara (Bielot) Schwintek. She married Royal DeYaeger, Sr. on April 11, 1942 at Holy Cross Catholic Church at North Prairie, MN. She lived most of her life in Sartell where she was a homemaker and raised her family. After Royal died on March 3, 1988, she continued to live in Sartell and most recently was residing in Sauk Rapids, MN.



She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and St. Monica's Christian Mothers.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Fry; one siste,r Mary Chirhart; and one brother, Leonard.



She is survived by two daughters, Suzette (Dennis) Barthel, Waite Park, MN and Dianne (Joseph) Gohman of St. Cloud, MN; one son, Royal, Jr. of Burtrum, MN; ten grandchildren, Tina, Brian, Sheryl, Tora, Tracy, Joseph, Jr., Kari, Royce, Mollie, and Andrew; 18 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Irene (Jerome) Court of St. Cloud, MN; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 29, 2019