Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:30 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Waite Park, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Waite Park, MN
View Map
Theresa C. Heinen


1924 - 2019
Theresa C. Heinen Obituary
Theresa C. Heinen

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for Theresa C. Heinen, 95, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Friday at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at a later date at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday morning. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday evening.

Theresa was born on June 13, 1924 in St. Rosa to John and Bernadine (Stoermann) Waltzing. She married Benedict Heinen on October 16, 1945 in St. Rosa and the couple made their home in Sauk Centre where they farmed for many years, until 1968, when they moved to the St. Cloud area. Theresa worked as an inspector in quality control at Fingerhut, retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park and was involved with the Christian Mothers. Theresa enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She also loved being outdoors, fishing, bird watching and gardening. Theresa was full of life, energetic and hardworking. She was kind and caring and a great mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters and son, Carol Krippner of St. Cloud, Vi (Tom) Theisen of Waite Park, Betty (Mike) Jaeger of St. Cloud and Joe Heinen of St. Coud; son in law, Bob Kirchoff of Foley; eight grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Richard and Kenneth; daughter, Jan Kirchoff; daughter in law, Sharon Heinen; an infant son; and brothers, William, Bernard and Andrew Waltzing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the (www.cancer.org/about-us/local/minnesota.html) or the (www.diabetes.org/in-my-community/local-offices/minneapolis-minnesota)

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud for the compassionate care that was given to Theresa.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 29, 2019
