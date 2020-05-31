Theresa Celine (Blenkush) Gregory



Theresa Celine (Blenkush) Gregory, 93, died May 30, 2020, at Hilltop Healthcare Center in Watkins. With her late husband, Lawrence (Lorny), Terry raised seven children on their Pearl Lake farm, where she resided until December 2019. Her early career as a nurse in St. Cloud built skills that she carried for the rest of her life, always evident in the gentle care she invested in everyone around her.



Terry modeled quietly the vital importance of giving back generously, including through volunteering more than 4,000 hours at St. Cloud Hospital's Family Birthing Center and knitting hats for many babies born there. She was the grand marshal of the 2011 St. Patrick's Day parade in Marty and introduced many loved ones to Bologna Days at the Pearl Lake Lodge,always with coffee and dessert at her house after. Her family and friends will forever remember her open and welcoming spirit, her boundless capacity to connect with everyone she met, her deep spiritual foundation, and the twinkle in her eye after revealing a good punch line.



Terry is preceded in death by husband, Lorny. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses—Pat (Julie), Maureen Johnson (Doug), Jim (Cathy), Cathy DeJarlais (Jeff), Ray (Stacy), Tim (Teri), and Norb (Annette)—and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.



two days before Terry died, she had a chance to venture outside for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions began in March. In bright sunshine, with a wide smile, she waved with delight to family members participating in a car parade. The day before her 94th birthday, she squeezed her loved ones' hands and said her goodbyes before leaving this world the same way she lived: with grace. She will be missed dearly, with an immense legacy that ripples onward through everyone who loved her.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.









